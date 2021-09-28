Siouxland implement dealers work to prevent parts shortage

LAWTON, Iowa (KCAU) — As Siouxland farmers plow through the harvest season, they worry about having available equipment and parts if things go wrong.

Rob Sorensen works on his family’s farm. He has not had equipment issues so far, but worries if his machinery stopped working, repairs would take too long.

“It would slow us up tremendously,” Sorensen said. “Right now, we’re ahead of schedule, but a big breakdown could put us back a whole week to two weeks and that would put us way behind again.”

Preston Huser is the store manager at Agrivision Equipment. He said they implemented new procedures to prevent a parts shortage.

“Parts-wise, we’re sitting pretty well,” Huser said. “We’re still able to get our weekly stock orders. Deere has worked through their back log and put weekly stock orders back in place which has helped. We’re able to get emergency stuff overnighted to us. Parts availability has not been too terrible of an issue.”

Keith Seubert works in the parts division of S&S Equipment. He said maintaining enough parts is not a perfect science.

“I think it’s not necessarily a shortage thing, it’s almost an every year type of thing where we’re more or less guessing what’s going to break in the field so we just do our best to try to keep as many parts on hand without getting way overstocked,” Seubert said.

Agrivision Equipment and S&S Equipment say they do not currently have a parts shortage, but they expect demand for combine parts, rubber products and other materials to remain high during the harvest season.