Siouxland Humane Society’s “Paw and Claus” is s-pet-acular this year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Humane Society partnered with professional photographers this holiday season to capture the perfect shots of Siouxlanders with their four-legged friends during their “Paws and Claus” event that began Thursday afternoon.

People dont have to own a pet or even bring them to particpate, holiday photos of any kind are welcome.

All funds raised will go towards The Siouxland Humane Society.

When a session is finished, participants will receive a memory card with their pictures on it so they can make as copies as they want.

“They’re getting their family photos and they’re supporting the cause at the same time, so that’s what unique about it and great is because you’re doing a great thing for animals that are less fortunate probably than the ones that are coming in with their families until they find a home of their own,” said Missie Fischer with the Siouxland Humane Society

The event runs through November 21 and has over 50 spots still available.

Schedule time at the Humane Society by clicking here.