SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — ‘Tis the season to get pictures with your furry friends with Siouxland Humane Society’s Paws ‘n Claus annual fundraiser!

For the piece of $35, you can get your holiday pictures taken with Santa throughout the five-day event, and even the Grinch during some sessions.

KCAU 9 spoke with Director of Development Maddy Nettleton with the humane society about what pet parents can expect.

“So aside from the main event which is you know taking pictures with your pets or without pets, we have lots of retail for pets. For people, we have some really cool raffles, three or four back there and people come,” said Nettleton, “It’s really fun to see shelter alumni because cause a lot of people who did it adopt from the shelter bring their pets, so it’s just really fun and nice to see all the people with their pets.”

Paws n’ Claus runs through Sunday with appointments still available for the weekend. All proceeds from the photoshoot benefit the Siouxland Humane Society.