Siouxland Humane Society visits nursing home for pet therapy with a twist

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KCAU) – For some time now, dogs from the Siouxland Humane Society has been making regular visits to area nursing homes, but COVID 19 changed that.

Since these dogs can’t go inside the nursing home, the Siouxland Humane Society decided to take them outside for everyone to say hello.

“We used to have dogs come inside, but with the situation as it is now, we can’t do that. But this works out very nicely. It’s fun to see them out in the natural outside,” Stony Brook resident Richard Wagner said.

Thursday afternoon, six furry friends visited outside the windows of Stony Brook Assisted Living, bringing smiles to resident’s faces.

“If we can brighten someone’s day or even put a smile on someone’s face we’re happy to do that,” said Kelly Erie, Public Relations & Volunteer Manager for the Siouxland Humane Society.

The Siouxland Humane Society only has one dog up for adoption, so a volunteer brought her dogs all adopted from the shelter.

“Pets help out with depression they help out those who have high blood pressure so pets are such great health benefits especially now with it being just the unknown,” said Erie.

“We were all excited about seeing the dogs and they are beautiful dogs,” said Wanger.

The Siouxland Humane Society said just getting to see the smiles on all the residents’ faces made it worth it.