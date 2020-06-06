Siouxland Humane Society uses grant to help families provide for pets

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society has seen a spike in adopted pets as people were able to spend more time at home due to the pandemic.

Kelly Erie, the volunteer manager for the Siouxland Humane Society, said the shelter has been low on pets and they are happy to see more adopted animals, but she says June is typically the shelter’s peak for cats being put up for adoption.

Erie says that’s why their goal now is to keep pets and families together. The shelter was recently awarded a COVID-19 relief grant to help families who may need assistance providing for their animals.

“If they’re in need of vetting or food, please contact the Humane Society. That’s what were here for. We know how important that bond is with pets for people and we are here to help,” Erie said.

Families who need financial assistance for their pets can contact the Siouxland Humane Society at 712-252-2614 to determine if they are eligible to receive any of the grant money.

Latest Stories