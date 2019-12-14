Siouxland Humane Society urges pet owners to bring pet indoors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Leaving a pet outdoors in bone-chilling temperatures is not only hard on the animal but could be hard on you.

Kelly Erie, a volunteer with Siouxland Humane Society, wants people to think twice before leaving their pets outside in sub-freezing temperatures.

“The old saying goes, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pets,” said Erie. “They’re not just pets, they’re part of your family. So, the best place for your pets is indoors where it’s nice and warm with you.”

According to a Peta.org, 32 animals reportedly died in cold weather in the United States between 2018 and 2019.

“They suffer from frostbites on their paws and on their ears,” said Erie.

While the idea is to get pets indoors, not everyone can. But there are still things that can be done.

“As a pet owner, you are to step up to the plate and provide that animal with warm shelter,” said Erie. “That’s a shelter off of the ground a couple of inches and inside the shelter needs to be hay or straw. Also, make sure the entrance is facing away from the wind,” said Erie.

Neglecting your pet can be harmful to the pet and expensive for the owner.

Fines for pet neglect start at $100 and can result in the revocation of a pet license.

But Erie said the worst part is what can happen to an innocent animal that only needed a warm place to survive.

“We need to be that voice for the animals. The animals can’t speak when they’re cold or in pain. That’s what we have to do,” said Erie.