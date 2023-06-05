SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society is planning a wicked fundraiser to raise money for the animals in its care.

Starting on June 8, the Wizards of Paws virtual auction will allow those worldwide to participate in the event. There are 169 events up for auction according to the Humane Society’s website. All items have starting bids with the lowest starting bid at $20 for a kids’ basket and the highest being $800 starting bid for a custom-made dog house.

All of the funds donated in the auction will be used to help Siouxland Humane Society rescue, rehabilitate and care for the pets in its charge. All of the items in the fundraiser have been donated by businesses and supporters of the animal shelter in the hopes of raising funds.

“The Wizard of Paws Virtual Auction is an incredible opportunity for animal lovers to come together and make a lasting impact on the lives of animals,” said Maddy Nettleton, Founder Director of Development at the Siouxland Humane Society “Through this event, we aim to raise funds that will allow us to continue our vital work of promoting animal welfare and supporting care dedicated to their well-being.”

The eleven-day auction will start on June 8 at 1 p.m. and conclude on June 19 at 1 p.m.