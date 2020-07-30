Siouxland Humane Society to host 4th Annual Woof Stock and BBQ cookoff

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society’s annual Woof Stock will be happening on August 2.

The organization will be holding its 4th annual charity drive at County Celebrations on Hamilton Boulevard where attendees can shop over 20 vendors, enjoy live music, and play bingo.

Attendance is open to everyone of all ages and admission is $5 that includes one free game of bingo. The first one hundred people in attendance will also be able to participate in the BBQ Cookoff where they can submit the winner.

Live music will also be provided by Chad Bruneau from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

All proceeds will go to Siouxland Humane Society to help homeless and often abused and neglected animals in the area.

Pets will not be allowed inside the venue.

