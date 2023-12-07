SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — This Saturday and Sunday, the Siouxland Humane Society will have their holiday open house.

There will be baked treats for both dogs and cats, as well as a bake sale for people to enjoy. All the proceeds from the bake sale and raffles will help the pets at the shelter.

The open house also helps show off the animals up for adoption.

“The good thing about that is that it brings awareness to all the great pets sitting in shelters, waiting for their forever, loving homes,” Kelly Erie with the humane society said. “So please come in. If you’re looking for a pet, always check out your local animal shelters.”

In addition to the bake sale, the humane society is also holding “Fill the Kennel”. Visitors that donate a needed item will be entered in the drawing for a door prize.

The holiday open house begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9.