SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Valentine’s Day is next month, and if you don’t know what to get your sweetheart, a local nonprofit has a delicious solution.

The Siouxland Humane Society has started taking orders for their gourmet apples. These delicious treats are covered in caramel and chocolate with a sprinkling of toffee candy.

Volunteers from across Siouxland help sell, make, and package the sweet treats that help fund the local pet shelter.

The Siouxland Humane Society looks forward to their gourmet apple program every year, citing it as their most successful fundraiser.

“It is our largest fundraiser. I think it brings in over $100,000 for us,” said Siouxland Humane Society director of development Maddy Nettleton. “We don’t get any money from the government or anything like that, so these fundraisers are really huge for us to bring in money that helps the cats and dogs and small pets we get.”

The Siouxland Humane Society sold over 7,000 apples last year. The last day to order a gourmet apple is Feb. 7.