Siouxland Humane Society selling gourmet apples during annual fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A gourmet caramel apple may be the perfect Valentine gift, and you can help local animals with the same purchase.

The Siouxland Humane Society is once again selling Gourmet Double Chocolate Caramel Apples.

The proceeds from the sales will go directly back to the Humane Society and help take care of animals.

The cost is $20 per apple.

Orders for the apple treats can be made on their website or by calling 712-252-2614 ext. 7. Orders must be placed before February 6.

Apples can be picked up at the shelter, 1015 Tri View Avenue, Sioux City, or ar the Southern Hills Mall. Pick-up hours are February 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and February 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It takes more than 400 volunteers to make over 10,000 apples in just one week.

If you’re interested in volunteering to help make those apples, you’re asked to contact Kelly at 712-252-2614 ext. 13 or via email at kelly@siouxlandhumanesociety.org.

Missie Fischer with the Siouxland Humane Society stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview of the fundraiser.