SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — If you are looking for a way to help out local shelter animals, the Siouxland Humane Society has a sweet opportunity.

The shelter is in need of volunteers to help make their gourmet apples for their annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser.

The volunteer coordinator for the Humane Society said they’re looking for about 40 volunteers per four-hour shift to reach their goal amount of apples.

“This project is one of our top, most important fundraisers. Our double-chocolate gourmet caramel apples. Again, our goal is 7,5000. We start January 30 and we’re going until February 3,” said Kelly Erie.

The Siouxland Humane Society asks those interested to call to register to volunteer. You can reach them by calling 712-252-2614.