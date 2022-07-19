SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Human Society was awarded a grant on Tuesday to use towards saving and improving pet lives in the area.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, Petco Love has awarded a $25,000 grant to the humane society supporting the work the organization does to save the lives of animals around Siouxland.

“Our investment in the Siouxland Humane Society is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is [unnecessarily] euthanized,” said President of Petco Love Susanne Kogut, “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

The release stated that the Siouxland Humane Society is part of Petco Love’s mission for creating better lives for pets and families, and the grant will help continue to fund the Siouxland Humane Society programs for pet retention.

“Our mission is to provide services and programs that promote the humane treatment of animals in the Siouxland area,” said Executive Director of the Siouxland Humane Society Jerry Dominicak, “The Siouxland Humane Society and Petco Love are working together to create a better world for animals and people who love and need them. This lifesaving investment will allow us to enhance and expand many of the programs and services we provide to the Siouxland community to keep people, pets – families together.”