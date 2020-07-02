Siouxland Humane Society provides tips to keep furry friends safe during fourth of July holiday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Fourth of July can bring fun, food, and fireworks for people across the United States, but for pets, it can be more traumatizing.

According to the Siouxland Humane Society, July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters, which fill up quickly with animals who panic and flee from the bright lights and loud noises of the holiday celebration.

The Siouxland Humane Society suggests making the Fourth of July a pet-riotic holiday by following these steps for a stress-free day for the family and pets:

Make sure pets have identification tags with up-to-date information. If they aren’t already microchipped, the Siouxland Humane Society said to talk to a veterinarian or call Siouxland Humane Society for more details.

Leave pets at home when you go to parties, firework displays, parades, and other gatherings. Loud fireworks, unfamiliar places, and crowds can all be frightening to pets, and there’s a large risk of pets becoming spooked and running off.

Talk to your veterinarian in advance about anti-anxiety medications if you’re worried about a pet who gets stressed and scared easily.

“Create a safe space. Lower the blinds, close the windows, provide a bed or crate where they feel comfortable, offer a special chew treat or toy to distract them, and turn on the TV or radio to help mask the noises outside.” PR and Volunteer Manager, Kelly Erie said. “So, as loving pet owners, let’s do them a favor and make sure they’re well protected and safe! Here is wishing you and your furry family members a safe and happy 4th of July.”