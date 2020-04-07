Siouxland Humane Society Pet Food Bank helps animals in need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Since COVID-19 hit, the Siouxland Humane Society Pet Food Bank has distributed hundreds of pounds of pet food to people in Siouxland who were struggling to feed their pets.

The Humane Society said they are seeing pets in need of food as families continue to struggle and face hardships. Those in need of food or supplies for their cat or dog are asked to visit the Siouxland Humane Society at 1015 Tri-View Avenue between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To maintain social distancing, people remain in your car when you arrive and call 712 252-2614, ext. 0 for a staff member to help.

The Pet Food Bank is partly funded by a Humane Society of the United States grant.

Kelly Erie, Public Relations Manager, said the Pet Food Bank is here to help.

“I know people are having difficulties and struggling right now, and we want to help keep people, pets – families together,” Erie said. “Our many other programs and services are also here to help those experiencing a hardship or financial need, and can be found on our website.”

Some guidelines may apply and there may be limited quantities of food available.

If you can still provide for your pets, The Siouxland Humane Society asks people to pay it forward to help pet’s in need and to help shelter pets too. People can visit their website to donate or go to AmazonSmile Charity List and purchase needed supplies.

