SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society is looking for donations of dog or cat food for their pet food bank.

The humane society has had the food bank program for the last few years. It’s to help families that don’t have the funds to purchase food for their pets.

So far this year, the non-profit organziation have given out more than a couple thousand pounds of food to families in need.

“Right now we’re seeing lots of families coming in needing food for their pets and if that’s all it takes is them to be able to come in and get a bag of cat food or a bag of dog food that can help that family be able to keep their pet. We’re going to do that, we want them to know that we’re here to help,” said Kelly Erie, volunteer manager at the Siouxland Humane Society.

Erie also said that if Siouxlanders want to help but don’t want to donate food, they can give a cash donation so that the non-profit can go out and purchase it for the pet food bank.

Donations can be brought to the Siouxland Humane Society at their regular hours.