Siouxland Humane Society joins effort of rescuing displaced pets due to Hurricane Ida

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society will lend a helping hand, or paw, in helping rescue pets displaced from shelters due to Hurricane Ida.

According to a release, the Siouxland Humane Society will help out with Operation Sunflower, an initiative to help rescue animals displaced from shelters by Hurricane Ida.

“Mother nature disasters and the devastation that it leaves behind not only effects people but, also pets,” says Kelly Erie. Public Relations & Volunteer Manager. “If someone would like to help they can do one of two things. Adopt – give a pet that has gone through so much a new home. If you can’t adopt, donate, your contribution goes for the care of these pets, be it for surgeries, special food or medication it truly does help.”

The animals will be flown into Sioux Falls and will then be brought back to the Siouxland Humane Society.

The shelter said the displaced animals will receive any treatment or care needed and will be available for adoption by early next week.