SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Santa stopped into town a little early to spend some time with the fluffier members of the family.

Every year, the Siouxland Humane society puts on “Paws and Claus” as a fundraiser for the shelter. Sunday’s event allowed families to take holiday photos with their beloved pets while supporting animals without homes.

Volunteers find a way to get pets to look at the camera for the perfect holiday card moment.

“So we serve over three thousand animals per year. We keep them as long as it takes to get an adoption, so if they’re there one week or five months, whatever, we take care of their food, their shelter,” said Missie Fischer with the Humane Society.

This year, hundreds of people came to take their photos. This raised an estimated $12,000 for the shelter.