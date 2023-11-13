SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society is hosting Paws n’ Claus for family photoshoots.

Loved ones, human and furry alike can get their photos taken to support a good cause.

Those participating can get their photos taken, with or without Santa, with their pets in a festive winter scene. The Grinch will also be an option in a few sessions. If participants don’t have pets, they can take holiday photos with friends and family.

All funds raised at the event will go towards animal shelters, helping to provide care.

There will also be raffles with prizes and treats.

Paws n’ Claus will run from Nov 15 – 19. Appointments can be scheduled either on their website or Facebook page. You can also email their director of Development Maddy@siouxlandhumanesociety.org for help with booking.

The event will be located in the Ho-Chunk Center at 600 4th St. Suite 109 with parking available in the bank or on 4th St.

