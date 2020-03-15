Siouxland Humane Society holds ‘pawsitively’ psychic event at Doxx Bar

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Do you ever wonder what it would be like if your pet could talk?

With the help of Pet Psychic Cindy Downing, some supporters of the Siouxland Humane Society got to experience that on Saturday at Doxx Bar.

The event is called Pawsitively Psychic and guests brought their furry friends to see what they really think.

“To have a stronger relationship with their animal. They usually tell me things that they like, or they want, or they don’t like, basically stronger relationships with their animals,” said Cindy Downing, Pet Psychic.

All of the proceeds from the event go to keeping the shelter up and running.