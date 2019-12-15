Siouxland Humane Society holds annual open house and bake sale

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Siouxland Humane Society is holding their annual Open House and Bake sale to benefit the shelter.

Visitors were greeted with homemade treats, baked goods and, of course, furry friends.

Along with the open house, they’re holding a raffle for anyone who brings in supplies to the shelter.

Volunteers say it’s vital to funding the shelter’s expenses.

“One of the things that we are so blessed for is all the people that support the Siouxland Humane Society. They can come in and look at all the treats and then go back and see the real treats, that are in the back, which is our four-legged friends,” said Kelly Erie, Siouxland Humane Society.

The Open House will continue Sunday with doors opening at noon and the fundraiser ends at 5 p.m.