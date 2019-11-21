Siouxland Humane Society holds annual holiday photo session

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland folks care for their pets like they’re members of the family, especially during the holiday season.

People even include their pets in the holiday cards.

The Siouxland Humane Society is holding their annual Paws and Claus event that ends on Sunday.

Even if you don’t have any pets, a $35 photo session will help capture a moment in time, all while helping out local animals.

“So this is how we operate, so a lot of people think that we’re federally or local or state-funded and we’re not. So this is how we operate is by having large fundraisers, such as this and private donations,” said Missy Fischer, Siouxland Humane Society.

This year, people will get to take home a memory with all the photos taken so you can print out as many photos as you need.

For more information about the event, go to their website or call (712) 252-2614.