Siouxland Humane Society announces 19th annual Pets on Parade

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society will be holding their 19th annual Pets on Parade timed 5K or 1-mile fun walk on Saturday.

The event will be held at Riverside Park-Shelter 1, and the 5K will be first.

Registration for the 5K will start at 8:30 a.m. and the run will begin at 9:15 a.m. Registration for the fun walk will start at 9:30 a.m. and begins at 10:30 a.m.

The event will feature music, food, a silent auction, vendor tables, and pet contests.

Items available in the silent auction include pet-related baskets, pet items, car care packages, hotel packages, restaurant packages, handmade items, themed baskets, and more.

Masks will be encouraged, along with several sanitizing stations set up throughout the area.

Pets must be friendly, leashed, and current on vaccinations.

Participants should pick up a pledge packet at the Siouxland Humane Society, or local veterinarian’s office, and can walk/run with or without their pet.

Individuals will be awarded prizes on how many donations they receive. Grand prize for 18-and-under, and 18-and-over will each be awarded a $100 gift card.

Individuals must raise $30 to qualify and groups must raise $300 or more as a team.

Sign up here, at the shelter, or the day of the event.

For more information, call the Siouxland Humane Society at (712)252-2614, ext. 16.