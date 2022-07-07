A flyer for a lost cat from a Sioux City home in May 2022. The cat was returned to the owners.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Siouxland Humane Society and Petco have launched a database that helps find lost pets quickly.

According to a release from the Siouxland Humane Society, Petco Love Lost is a new searchable national database that uses facial recognition of dogs or cats to determine if a missing pet is at a participating shelter or with a member of the community.

The release stated that the Siouxland Humane Society is already using the database, and participating animal organizations across the nation will be able to use it as well. Pet owners will be able to use the database, along with anyone who finds a lost pet.

“Siouxland Humane Society sees firsthand how quickly a pet can go missing, whether they were curious, following a scent, wandered through an open gate, or became scared during a storm,” said PR and Volunteer Manager Kelly Erie, “We work tirelessly to care for pets, whether they’re awaiting their forever home or lost and need help getting back to their families. There’s nothing more rewarding than reuniting families with their beloved pets and with Petco Love Lost, we’re confident it can lead to many more happy reunions, right here in Siouxland.”

When a pet is reported missing, the database will scan uploaded photos of a missing dog or cat to determine if the pet has been located.

“We know that one in three pets goes missing in their lifetime, an estimated 10 million pets each year, and we’re not ok with that,” said Petco Love Lost President Susanne Kogut, “That gives us 10 million reasons why we created Petco Love Lost, because we believe nothing is more important than keeping people and pets together for a lifetime of love. Together with Siouxland Humane Society, our goal is to keep pets where they belong; at home, with you.”

Visit the Petco Love Lost website to sign up, add your pets to the database, or report a lost or found pet.