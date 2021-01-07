Siouxland hospitals receive second dose of vaccines

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — As health care officials begin working to get the vaccine to group 1B, which are emergency workers like firefighters and EMT’s, healthcare workers, which remain in group 1A, are now starting to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s is one Siouxland hospital that has staff who have already received phase two of the vaccine.

“It feels like a privilege that I’ve been allowed to have that second dose, knowing that I’m going to be able to protect our community members, protect my family,” said Alyssa Sackett, of UnityPoint Health.

Health officials said they are working to get the vaccine to others in the community as soon as possible, although health care workers, the elderly, and first responders are their top priority right now.