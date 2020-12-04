Siouxland hospital faces challenge of recruiting nurses during pandemic

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The need for nurses has been a widespread issue for years, with the pandemic making it an even harder challenge.

“It kind of limited the students coming in, getting the experience that they need to make a decision or even finish their clinical experiences,” said Taffy Zoelle, with UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital.

That’s what makes recruiting future and present nurses, especially this year, is important for hospitals and colleges.

Zoelle said older nurses who are more susceptible to COVID and other illnesses are leaving the workforce.

“Some might leave the acute car setting and look for something a little more predictable and less demanding, so it’s our job as nursing leaders and fellow nurses to really support our nursing staff,” Zoelle said.

Lorraine Sacino at St. Luke’s College said it’s difficult to market a job like this.

“We can’t put all the things out on social media, but the person has to take the first step, they have to set on that path,” said Sacino.

UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital is currently offering preceptorships to improve their recruiting process. You can still apply at Saint Luke’s College for the spring semester.