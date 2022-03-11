SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland hospital is donating medical supplies overseas to Ukraine.

The Spencer Hospital in Spencer, Iowa, announced they loaded a van of medical supplies to aid Ukraine, including items for trauma care, surgery, and orthopedic treatment.

The hospital stated it is sending supplies in order to help support Ukrainian citizens.

Employees from the hospital’s supply chain and plant ops teams gathered the supply and took them to Red Oak. From there, the supplies will be shipped out of America.

This is the third week since Russia invaded Ukraine, with Russian forces continuing to bombard major cities.

Friday, President Joe Biden announced the U.S. will move to revoke “most favored nation” trade status for Russia over its invasion of Ukraine along with banning several imported goods.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.