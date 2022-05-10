SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland hospice patient is getting her chance to live out her lifelong dream of getting back on the saddle.

Mary Cornelius, 87, used to live on a ranch with her family but she recently suffered a stroke that left her with a partial disability.

Thanks to a quality of life event, she was able to ride again at the Stars Ranch in Sioux City with the help of some adaptive technology.

“It was deeply rewarding because my mom has been so looking forward to doing this and actually seeing it come to fruition and the excitement come and blossom, it was just amazing to see that in my mom’s face,” said Mary’s daughter Carol Millage.

Millage said she hopes to do this again with her mom and that people watching this with elderly parents in nursing homes should take action to help them get out for activities they love.