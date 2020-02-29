Siouxland home show kicked off Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A long time Siouxland tradition kicked off Friday for all things home improvement, calling all future and current homeowners to stop by.

More than 170 vendors are showing off their booths in the 63rd annual Siouxland Home Show taking place all weekend.

It’s a big weekend for many Siouxland businesses, but also a big draw for people in the community and this year is bigger than ever.

This year’s show is bringing out lots of new vendors and it even expanded its reach into the new Marriot Hotel.

“We got the extra hallway between the new hotel and the convention center, so we got booths out there. We’ve also got a lot of new vendors. This year, I think we will have more new vendors than ever, so when you walk into the show it does have a much different feel,” Terri Schelm, home builders association of Greater Siouxland said.

The event will run all weekend long, ending on Sunday evening.