Siouxland high school receives more than $1 million in scholarship funding from estate gift

MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) – One Siouxland high school received more than $1 million in scholarship funding on Monday from an estate gift.

The Siouxland Community Foundation said they received a $1,043,311 estate gift on Monday to establish the Ruth and Tom Schuldt Scholarship at Woodbury Central Community High School.

The scholarship will benefit multiple graduation high school seniors from Woodbury Central Community High School from the late siblings’ estate gift, who were both from Moville.

The foundation said it was the siblings’ wish to donate their life savings and proceeds from the sale of their property to the high school and to area “cancer, heart, Alzheimer’s, and blind children charities.”

Officials said Ruth and Tom’s generous donations will have a remarkable impact on the lives of Siouxlanders from all walks of life for decades to come.

“We are grateful for Ruth and Tom Schuldt’s forethought and generosity to make such a tremendous and secure gift for Woodbury Central students,” said Katie Roberts, Executive Director of the Siouxland Community Foundation. “The legacy created by an endowed fund, such as the Ruth and Tom Schuldt Scholarship, will live on for generations as it is awarded every year, forever.”

The Siouxland Community Foundation will administer the Ruth and Tom Schuldt Scholarship. There will be multiple scholarships ranging from $10,000 to $20,000 to be awarded annually from the fund’s earnings while never touching the principal gift.

Woodbury Central Community High School’s Class of 2021 will be the first eligible graduating class for the scholarship.

For more information on the scholarship and application, go to the Siouxland Community Foundation’s website.

