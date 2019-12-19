Siouxland high school participated in mental health conference at Briar Cliff University

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of Siouxland students are working to help end the stigma that often surrounds mental health.

More than 250 students from all over Siouxland participated in a mental health conference at Briar Cliff University Wednesday.

Sioux City West and North High School student council members helping to organize a day of sharing and learning.

Helping students can get the support they need.

“Teens need to know that it is OK if they have a mental health issue that they can go out and get help or help others and talk about it. It doesn’t need to be hidden in the closet anymore,” said Jamie Bratvold, Sioux City School District.

“Make them more aware of the issue and how to handle mental health. The response was overwhelming and we have a ton of presenters here [Wednesday],” said Brooke Herbst, Sioux City School District.

The presenters on Wednesday included Dr. Raul Snachez and Sioux City Council member Alex Watters.