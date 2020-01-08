Sioux City’s East High choir prepares for special performance

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A choir from a Siouxland high school is warming up for an exceptional performance.

Sioux City East High School was selected as this year’s featured choir at the Dorian Vocal Festival at Luther College.

It’s an honor enjoyed each year by just one choir.

“I do think we’re ready. There have been some bumps and there have been some times that we thought that maybe we should… put some of the songs on the back burner and not sing them, but we kept pushing through and now we feel pretty prepared,” said Janaya Barnes, and East High Senior.

In addition, junior and senior performers from the region are invited to the festival begins on Sunday.

East High’s choir will perform Monday night at the festival’s final concert.

