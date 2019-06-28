Siouxland Heat Wave

A heat advisory for a good portion of Siouxland has been posted by the National Weather Service, and this advisory could be expanded to the whole area over the next couple of days.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s been months since Siouxland has had to be concerned about the searing sunshine and hot temperatures.

A heat advisory for a good portion of Siouxland has been posted by the National Weather Service, and this advisory could be expanded to the whole area over the next couple of days.

Yesterday was the hottest day Siouxland has seen so far this summer with temperatures in the 80s and 90s. That was only the beginning of what’s yet to come. High temperatures for Sioux City this weekend will be sustained in the mid-90s.

With the heat wave we have coming, it is important to make sure that you:

⦁ stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water

⦁ take breaks from outside

⦁ limit times outside for your children and your pets

⦁ And never leave your child(ren) and/ or pet(s) in the hot car!