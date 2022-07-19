SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Recent temperatures in Siouxland are raising concerns about the health effects the heat may have.

Whether you’ll be spending this week riding in RAGBRAI or simply just stepping outside, being out in the heat can have some serious complications for your health.

If you already have heart conditions, it can be even more serious according to MercyOne Doctor Mohammad El Baba.

“The body cannot keep this amount of blood, can’t pump enough blood to the surface of the skin because the main mechanism that our body uses to cool off is our heart pumps enough blood to the surface of the skin, from there, the heat dissipates,” El Baba said.

If you feel any of the symptoms of heat exhaustion like cool clammy skin, nausea, headache, or weakness, it’s recommended that you get out of the heat and seek medical attention if your symptoms don’t improve.