SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Tolerating the heat in Siouxland is not easy, but it can be especially challenging for elderly people.

Kristen Hammerstrom is the owner of Visiting Angels in Sioux City. She said medications can be a problem for elderly people during the heat.

“A lot of seniors we see are on diaretics which draws water out of the body and that then can be cause for a quicker way to dehydrate,” she said.

She said it’s important for Siouxlanders to keep in touch with their loved ones during this challenging time.

“The best thing you could do for your elders is contact them often through the day,” she said. “Call them in the morning to remind them or suggest make sure you have some cool liquids. Check with them during the heat of the day and then for sure check with them after in the evening to be sure they’re doing okay.”

An air conditioning unit is essential during this heat but not everyone has one. Jean Logan is the executive director of the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. That organization distributes free air conditioning units to qualifying people.

“With these temperatures being so brutal into the 90s and the triple digits, we have seen quite a few people calling us to get air conditioners,” Logan said.

Siouxlanders must meet income guidelines as well as other criteria to qualify for this program. For more information, contact the Community Action Agency of Siouxland at (712) 274-1610.