Siouxland heat advisory a warning for heart patients

Much of Siouxland will be under a heat advisory starting at 2:00pm Friday, making some people more vulnerable to potential heat strokes.

People who’ve had heart attacks or that are on certain medication may be at greater risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke. That’s because those factors can affect the body’s cooling systems and can make it easier for those people to overheat.

“The blood in those type of patients, with congestive heart failure, heart attacks, high blood pressure does not circulate as well. So the body that can’t circulate blood well, the patients cannot cope very well with changes in heat,” MercyOne Siouxland Dr. Stilianos Efstratiadis said.

For those with an increased risk for heat-related illnesses, doctors recommended staying indoors during the hottest times of day, mainly between noon and 3:00pm.