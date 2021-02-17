Siouxland healthcare workers, volunteers make COVID-19 vaccine clinic possible

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — On Wednesday, the third COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City. In order to make sure each person is checked in and gets their vaccine in a timely matter, these clinics require an army of workers.

“We have nurses from clinics that are doing this, we have pharmacists that are drawing up vaccines and things like that. So we have people from a lot of pockets throughout the community and again that is the only way something like this can happen,” said Tyler Brock, the Deputy Director at Siouxland District Health.

Wednesday’s clinic drew around 100 volunteers helping distribute the vaccines to 1,600 Woodbury County residents.

“We can volunteer from our hospital side or from our clinic sides to come down and participate here and give shots in arms which is what we want to do because we have to give shots in arms to help us get back to somewhat of a normal life and it gives us a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Kevin Hanke, a volunteer from UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s.

Clinics like this one provide a hands-on experience to future nurses experiencing something not seen in more than a hundred years.

“Something like this, it’s part of history. I mean, in my lifetime, nothing like this has ever happened before and it’s something that I’m just really excited to do. Through the nursing program at WIT, you have to do service-learning hours, and I always try to pick something different and something that doesn’t normally do,” said Joisanne Dirksen, a nursing student at Western Iowa Tech Community College.

It’s a monumental moment for both healthcare workers and the Siouxland community as we move one step closer to helping develop immunity against the virus.

“It’s cool being part of the history to be able to pull this together like we did and it’s an honor to be a part of this and help,” said Hanke.

“It’s been a really good experience just seeing how the community comes together and seeing all these different volunteers coming and just helping out to make sure this happens, and the vaccines are rolled out the way they are intended,” said Dirksen.

However, the work at these vaccine clinics is far from over. Brock said these large-scale clinics will continue through March.