SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — MercyOne’s Siouxland Medical Center has restarted its volunteer program after temporarily halting it during the peak days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through all of the hardships in dealing with COVID-19, the nursing staff at MercyOne remains positive thanks in large part to one of the hospital’s volunteers, Verna Welte, who’s familiar to the hospital setting.

Welte worked at MercyOne for more than 40 years serving as everything from a professor at the school of nursing to becoming the vice president of nursing. Now, she says it’s rewarding to be able to provide support to nurses through little pick-me-ups and words of encouragement.

“It’s very heartwarming to see the staff trying to do their best under difficult circumstances, yes it is. It’s a very nice gesture on the part of the administration to put this together and I’m glad to be a part of it,” said Welte.

Elsewhere in Siouxland, UnityPoint Health’s Santa’s House fundraiser is wrapping up this weekend and volunteer services manager Mary O’Brien says they’re still in need of more people to help with Saturday afternoon’s busy shift. She says the smiles on children’s faces make the time and effort all worth it.

“The looks on their faces the minute they hit that door and see Santa sitting back here, it’s priceless so you’ll get that back when you come to volunteer,” said O’Brien.

Welte says although she just started pushing the “colleague care cart” around, she’s already seen the impact it’s made on the morale of the nursing staff.

“Just started a couple weeks ago and it seems to be well-received and we’re getting the message that administration is doing this because they realize the extra effort that everyone’s been putting in through all of this,” said Welte.

The director of mission integration at MercyOne invites anyone who’d like to know more about volunteering to click on their website’s volunteer link which you can find here or by calling 712-279-2003.