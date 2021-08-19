Siouxland health officials speak on CDC recommendation for booster shots

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The CDC announced it recommends a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for everyone. The boosters could begin as soon as the week of September 20.

The guidance for a booster shot for everyone comes less than a week after the CDC approved a booster shot for immunocompromised people. However, some Siouxlanders are still deciding if they want a third dose.

Citing three new studies that show a decrease in effective protection from the vaccines over time, federal health officials are taking precautions against another nationwide surge of coronavirus by recommending every American get a third dose of the vaccine.

Zach Vandeventer said he was confused when he heard the CDC’s announcement.

“What’s going on, like, is it going to help? Is this one going to help? Should they just do a whole other method because it’s not working,” Vandeventer said.

While some people are skeptical, Dr. David Ensz with MercyOne South Sioux City Family Medicine said the recommendation is good news.

“This is very promising with the third dose. This is not a backstep to say, ‘Oh my gosh, we need another one,’ this is just another tool we have with the Delta variant showing a little bit of breakthrough with the two vaccines that we do have something to combat it,” said Ensz.

For Liz Webb, a staff pharmacist at Drilling Pharmacy, the third vaccine means the fall season will be even more hectic.

“Bracing ourselves for another potential wave of just a season of business during a season that tends to already be pretty busy with cough and cold season,” said Webb.

Siouxland District Health Department put out a statement regarding the booster shots, saying in part:

“There are still a lot of details that need to be worked out by the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health. We’ll be putting out more information about this in the coming weeks as more details become clear.” Siouxland District Health Department

While the CDC recommends a booster shot for Pfizer and Moderna recipients, no decision has been made for those received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.