Siouxland health officials remind the public self-quarantine is voluntary precaution

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As the number of people exposed to COVID-19 rises some people are being asked to self-quarantine.

Siouxland health officials said the chances that someone would be asked to do it remains very low. They said it’s a voluntary precaution and should not be confused with mandatory isolation.

“Isolation is when you are sick. Isolation generally means when you are sick you are staying away from other folks. Quarantine means you may have been exposed to the virus but you’re not sick yourself,” Tyler Brock, with Siouxland District Health Department, said.

Brock said it’s only a precaution.

“Self-quarantine basically means you’re going to voluntarily isolate yourself from other folks, avoid large gatherings and trying to minimize the risk of spreading this illness any further,” Brock said.

He said if a family member or other person resides with someone who is self-quarantined, then it’s best to limit contact with them the same way you would if you had any other illness.

“Generally speaking, family members of self-quarantine or self-monitoring folks have no restrictions because the person they’ve been in contact with is not sick,” Brock said.

He said those in contact with someone who is self-quarantined may continue to do their every day activities.

Stores across Siouxland said they’ve experienced an increase in purchases of cleaning supplies since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“They’ll buy face masks and multiple things of hand sanitizers. I got a whole box of Germ-X, the hand sanitizer, we sold out the same day. They’re coming in because they can’t find it anywhere else,” Stacy Coenen, store cashier, said.

Brock said it’s okay to be cautious but there’s no need to panic.

“It’s not a bad idea to have a few extra things. Now, do we need to have stock piles of alcohol swabs and closets full of toilet paper? No, we don’t.”

Brock said people who are asked to self-quarantine can still leave the house if they have to. They’re just asked to limit their interaction with other people and to stay away from large crowds.