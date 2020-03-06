Siouxland health officials discuss Covid-19 preps

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Proceed with caution, but don’t panic. That’s what local health officials say Siouxlanders should do in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Congress signed an eight billion dollar coronavirus bill on Thursday that will develop vaccines, treatment, and testing of the virus.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence announced the United States is running low on test kits.

“We don’t have enough tests today to meet what we anticipate will be the demand,” Pence said at an event in Minnesota Thursday afternoon.

As the death toll continues to climb here in the United States, health officials in Sioux City say they’re not taking any chances.

On Thursday, UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s hosted a “community readiness” forum around COVID-19 in order to help healthcare providers prepare to handle the virus if the occasion arises.

“Our folks are pretty well-versed in this, it’s just kind of routine,” Dr. Michael Kafka with UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s said. “It’s just a new virus that we’re having to deal with, but nothing outside of what we’re having to deal with currently.”

Dr. Kafka answered questions on how the virus started, and how it’s similar to other major outbreaks in recent years.

“I think the belief is that once you’ve been exposed to [COVID-19], that you’d have immunity to it,” Dr. Kafka said.

Tyler Brock with the Siouxland District Health Department says since there’s no vaccine available, social distancing measures could soon be on the table. While he says concern is warranted, most cases of COVID-19 result in mild symptoms and a full recovery.

“We want to make sure that people are taking the precautions, and taking it seriously, and yet being fact-based in their reactions to this,” Brock said.

While there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Siouxland, there are steps one can take to stay healthy.

First, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds under warm water. Second, do not touch your face. Third, do not wear a face mask. Health officials warn masks should only be worn by people who test positive for the virus.

“Stay home when you’re sick,” Brock said. “That’s another thing that we can’t emphasize enough. Keep those around you, keep their exposure to a minimum.”

Local health officials say measures such as monitoring potential patients in isolation or quarantine, separating classrooms, even canceling large group events are all possible. However, Brock says people should consult health officials first before canceling any public event.