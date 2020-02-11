Siouxland health officials answer concerns about the coronavirus during Rotary Club meeting

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – As stories surrounding the coronavirus continue to spread, Siouxland health officials are trying to calm the fears.

Health officials said the risk of catching the new coronavirus for most Siouxlanders remains very low.

But that doesn’t mean people can’t take precautions to make sure they stay healthy.

Tyler Brock, with the Siouxland District Health Department, spoke on Monday at The Rotary Club of Sioux City meeting.

Dozens were in attendance to voice their concerns and ask questions about this new virus.

Brock told KCAU 9 that it should be treated like any other illness.

“It’s a virus that originated in China. Most likely from an animal source that went on to going from infecting animals to infecting people. It has since moved on to infect not animals to people but people to people,” said Brock.

He said right now this virus is very similar to any other virus, with the one exception that there isn’t a vaccine for it yet.

Brock said it’s important for the public to be informed on how to prevent not just the coronavirus, but other illnesses too.

“Hands are the primary ways things get spread. Covering your cough, staying home when you’re sick, trying to avoid folks that are sick. Those are just some of the everyday measures that we take all the time to combat viruses,” said Brock.

Brock says the new coronavirus is contracted through exposure.

If you recently have not been to China or been in contact with anyone from China then your risk for the virus remains low.