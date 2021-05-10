Siouxland health official stresses importance of COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

(KCAU) — Children under the age of 16 will be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

On Monday, the FDA authorized emergency use of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15.

And Moderna is expecting vaccines to be approved for 12 to 17-year-olds this summer.

For parents who hold concern over the vaccine, health officials remain certain these are necessary steps towards ending the pandemic.

“As far as the safety of the vaccine, that’s a reason why they go through the testing before there’s any emergency use authorization approved for that age group. So they have done that, they’ve proven two things. One, that it is safe for that audience, number two that it is effective. It does prevent ninety to ninety five percent of new cases that become with it,” said Kevin Grieme, Director at Siouxland District Health Department.

“I think as we look to move forward, it’s important that as many people as possible, that are eligible, get the vaccine. The importance of this is that its proven effective in reducing the transmissibility which results in fewer cases which means overall, we don’t get back to that situation we were about a year ago,” says Grieme.

Grieme encourages parents to talk to their pediatrician or physician if they still have questions regarding the vaccine.