Siouxland Health official discusses effectiveness of contact tracing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Contact tracing has been an effective tool in fighting many diseases, but now that cases have become as widespread and with most of Iowa’s 99 counties forgoing contract tracing at the county level leaves those to wonder: Is contact tracing still a useful tool against COVID-19?

Tyler Brock, of Siouxland District Health, discussed the question at hand regarding COVID-19 tracing.

“We go through those circumstances with each person that we call in trying to make the best determination ‘When is it okay, your family member to go back to school?’ Businesses and schools are depending on us to work through those with families to make those determinations,” said Brock.

The health department said they’ll continue to do contact tracing as long as it makes sense.