Siouxland Habitat for Humanity welcomes new Executive Director

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity welcomed a new Executive Director.

Anne Holmes became the new Executive Director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity on Monday. She succeeds the previous Executive Director, Fred Hexom.

According to a press release, prior to the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, Holmes was the Director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes and has experience with nonprofits, donor relationship building, fundraising capacity. Holmes carries a passion to connect families with needs or challenges.

Holmes future goals for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity include:

Increasing the number of Habitat families served in Siouxland

Creating heightened visibility of Siouxland Habitat inside the community

Strengthen and grow the engaged volunteer base

“Because together we can impact people’s lives by facilitating decent, safe, affordable homes which in turn can have a positive effect on the trajectory of families, neighborhoods, and communities,” said Holmes.

Holmes resides in Sioux City with her husband, John, but originally comes from Cherokee, Iowa. She’s a graduate from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1992 and is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian housing ministry.