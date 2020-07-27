Siouxland Habitat for Humanity welcomes new Executive Director

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity welcomed a new Executive Director.
Anne Holmes became the new Executive Director for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity on Monday. She succeeds the previous Executive Director, Fred Hexom.
According to a press release, prior to the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, Holmes was the Director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health-St. Lukes and has experience with nonprofits, donor relationship building, fundraising capacity. Holmes carries a passion to connect families with needs or challenges.
Holmes future goals for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity include:
- Increasing the number of Habitat families served in Siouxland
- Creating heightened visibility of Siouxland Habitat inside the community
- Strengthen and grow the engaged volunteer base
“Because together we can impact people’s lives by facilitating decent, safe, affordable homes which in turn can have a positive effect on the trajectory of families, neighborhoods, and communities,” said Holmes.
Holmes resides in Sioux City with her husband, John, but originally comes from Cherokee, Iowa. She’s a graduate from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois.
Siouxland Habitat for Humanity was founded in 1992 and is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, a Christian housing ministry.