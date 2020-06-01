Siouxland Habitat for Humanity ReStore sets date to reopen

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity Restore is reopening after being shut-down due to COVID-19 concerns.

The ReStore, run by the Habitat for Humanity will reopen Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The reopening will be done in compliance with the current CDC and state/local guidelines, according to a press release from the Habitat.

Fred Hexom, executive director of Habitat for Humanity, said they are excited to welcome shoppers and donors back into the store.

“Habitat’s ReStore manager and staff have taken measures to ensure everyone’s safety by following guidelines for reopening such as cleaning, disinfecting, and social distancing protocols,” Hexom said.

Courtesy, Habitat for Humanity

With the reopening, the store will embrace a new schedule. Both days and hours of operation have changed.

The ReStore will be open Tuesday through Saturday and be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The new store hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The store will close an hour earlier than normal for staff to clean and sanitize the store for customers the next day.

The store has temporarily suspended donation pick-ups. They are only accepting personally delivered donations to the store.

Lorenzo Guzman, ReStore manager, said expectations for sanitization extend beyond store workers.

“Along with the ReStore cleaning standards, we ask that reasonable efforts be made to wipe down/clean household items that individuals bring in to donate,” Guzman said.

For questions regarding an item being accepted for donation, call the ReStore at 712-224-6133.

