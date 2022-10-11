SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxlanders now have the opportunity to apply for a home through Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

According to a release from the Siouxland Habitat for Humanity, Applications and supporting documentation will be due by October 31. Applications are available online, by calling Habitat to make an appointment to pick up a hard copy, or by the Siouxland Habitat ReStore.

Completed applications can be scanned and emailed to info@siouxlandhabitat.org or delivered to the Siouxland Humanity office, or the Siouxland Habitat ReStore.

The release specified that families need to demonstrate a need for safe, decent, and affordable housing, plus the inability to get it without Habitat. Additionally, applicants are encouraged to learn about the qualifying prerequisites.

“We believe that everyone deserves a safe, decent, and affordable home,” said Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Anne Holmes, “Unfortunately, for too many, the inability to get a traditional home loan stands in the way of that dream. Habitat reduces or eliminates many of the barriers to homeownership so more families can thrive in a place they can call their own. With the mix of inflation and soaring rent prices, the need for affordable housing has never been greater.”

Additional information can be acquired by calling 712-255-6244 extension 7.