Siouxland Habitat for Humanity names Volunteer of the Year

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity chose their Volunteer of the Year on Monday.

The honor went to Charese Yanney, of Guarantee Roofing, Siding, Insulation Company. Guarantee Roofing donated the labor and material for several local habitat homes. The site of the celebration was one of Yanney’s projects, the cul-de-sac in front of 1816 Harkin Place.

“And at that point, they were just asking for materials and eventually, they started asking us for volunteer help as well, which we did and it’s been rewarding to us, to be a part of this program,” said Yanney.

Yanney will be featured as the month of January in an upcoming calendar fundraiser for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories