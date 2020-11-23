Siouxland Habitat for Humanity names Volunteer of the Year

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity chose their Volunteer of the Year on Monday.

The honor went to Charese Yanney, of Guarantee Roofing, Siding, Insulation Company. Guarantee Roofing donated the labor and material for several local habitat homes. The site of the celebration was one of Yanney’s projects, the cul-de-sac in front of 1816 Harkin Place.

“And at that point, they were just asking for materials and eventually, they started asking us for volunteer help as well, which we did and it’s been rewarding to us, to be a part of this program,” said Yanney.

Yanney will be featured as the month of January in an upcoming calendar fundraiser for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity.