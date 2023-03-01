SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has named a Siouxland native and former board member as its new executive director.

Shayla Becker previously served as a board member for Siouxland Habitat for Humanity which a press release said means that Becker already has insight into the inner workings of the organization along with opportunities and challenges for the organization.

The press release said that Becker believes that working with God’s guidance will help cause a positive trajectory in both the families Habitat for Humanity works with and the Siouxland community as a whole.

“God put me on this earth to make a difference. With His help I am confident I can make a positive impact on Siouxland Habitat and the families we serve,” Becker said.

Prior to coming to Siouxland, Becker worked as a FiberComm Business Development Representative and VOiP phone system engineer. The organization’s press release said this means that in addition to her knowledge of the organization Becker also brings logistical knowhow, the ability to build and maintain relationships and do outreach in the community.

Becker’s goals for her new position include increasing the number of families building and purchasing their own homes, engaging in deeper relationship building with Habitat for Humanity families, growing and strengthening the volunteer base, and fostering a supportive board.

Becker started her new role on March 1.