SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has been building houses for those in need since 1992, but their latest project is being built by a new group of builders.

Siouxland Habitat for Humanity hosted their Stud Finder event in partnership with the Sioux City Community School District Career Academy on Wednesday.

Partners of the local nonprofit were invited to look at the progress of the next habitat home and write their name on the wood frame.

The Construction/Home Building students have been working hard to complete the home since October. This is the first time Siouxland Habitat for Humanity has partnered with the Sioux City Community School District, and they expect to continue building homes with the students for years to come.

“It’s just great to see in our community,” said Siouxland Habitat for Humanity executive director Shayla Baker. “The kids get to be involved, and the kids at such a young age get a start getting involved in nonprofits and volunteering and giving back to the community. I think it’s very important that they see that side of life, and what better way than coming to school and being able to build a house for a family?”

The project is projected to be completed in May. Once finished, the house will be placed in Riverside.